TheBus and TheHandi-Van operators test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Oahu Transit Services (OTS) employees have tested positive for coronavirus. Two operators, one from TheBus and another from TheHandi-Van, confirmed positive results for COVID-19 earlier this week.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Handi-Van operator reportedly tested positive on Sunday, Nov. 15. The driver’s last day worked was Wednesday, Nov. 11. OTS says the operator did not have close contact with other employees or riders.

Similarly, a TheBus operator was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus on Monday, Nov. 16. The driver has been on leave since Oct. 30. The operator reportedly began feeling symptoms on Nov. 6. According to OTS, the operator has had no close contact with other employees or bus riders.

Vehicles driven by the operators were disinfected on the same day they were driven.