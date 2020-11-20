TheBus and TheHandi-Van begin testing air purification systems

File – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services began testing new eco-friendly air and surface purification systems in several city busses and TheHandi-Van on Nov. 19.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) began testing new eco-friendly air and surface purification systems in several city busses and TheHandi-Van on Nov. 19.

The systems being tested are the NFI.Parts Air and Surface Purification System as well as the United Safety Active Air Purification System. Both systems pull air from within the vehicle and send it through an ultraviolet light that kills germs.

They also expel naturally-occurring hydrogen peroxide that kills germs, microbes, viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces. Independent studies have shown that low-level hydro-peroxides are safe for all passengers while still being affective against SARS, MERS and COVID viruses.

DTS President Jon Nouchi says that the systems are designed to keep the public healthy while using transportation systems.

“We are exploring every system available to keep our busses and vans clean to keep our riders and employees safe.” Jon nouchi, department of transportation services president

These technologies are already in use in public transportation vehicles on the mainland, as well as in medical facilities, food establishments and office buildings.