Live Now
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

The Venetian offers first responders, essential workers one free night stay at hotel

Coronavirus

by: Nikki Bowers

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: The Venetian’s website

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian in Las Vegas wants to give back, so the hotel and casino is offering one free night stay at the hotel to first responders and essential workers before the end of the year. 

Below is a list of everyone eligible:

  • Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies
  • Healthcare services
  • Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations
  • Public utilities
  • Trash collection
  • Home maintenance/repair services
  • Auto repair services & trucking service centers
  • Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores
  • Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities
  • Post offices & shipping outlets
  • Gas stations & truck stops
  • Banks & financial institutions
  • Veterinary services & pet stores
  • Laundromats & dry cleaners
  • Food processing
  • Agriculture, livestock & feed mills
  • Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations
  • Public transportation
  • Air transportation
  • Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments
  • Educators, childcare centers and daycares

For more on The Venetian’s special offer, go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 68°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 40% 82° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 80° 66°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Friday

80° / 67°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 80° 67°

Saturday

81° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 67°

Sunday

81° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 66°

Monday

82° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

6 AM
Showers
40%
69°

70°

7 AM
Showers
40%
70°

73°

8 AM
Showers
40%
73°

75°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

Trending Stories