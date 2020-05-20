The Venetian offers first responders, essential workers one free night stay at hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian in Las Vegas wants to give back, so the hotel and casino is offering one free night stay at the hotel to first responders and essential workers before the end of the year.

Below is a list of everyone eligible:

Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies

Healthcare services

Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations

Public utilities

Trash collection

Home maintenance/repair services

Auto repair services & trucking service centers

Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores

Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities

Post offices & shipping outlets

Gas stations & truck stops

Banks & financial institutions

Veterinary services & pet stores

Laundromats & dry cleaners

Food processing

Agriculture, livestock & feed mills

Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations

Public transportation

Air transportation

Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments

Educators, childcare centers and daycares

