The Vax Squad is hitting up high schools around Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High Schools around Oahu will soon have vaccination clinics at their doorstep, courtesy of Hawaii Pacific Health’s COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus. The Vax Squad held their first clinic at Waipahu High School on Thursday.

Clinics are open to staff, teachers, students and their family members who are 16 years and older. Appointments are required and can be made on HPH’s website.

“We are really excited to launch this today as we see these mobile vaccine clinics as the next step that’s needed to help move our community closer to herd immunity,” said Hawai‘i Pacific Health President & CEO Ray Vara. “Our mission is to create a healthier Hawai‘i, and we know the critical role vaccinations will play in getting us back to the normal that we once knew. We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to be vaccinated, and that means bringing the vaccines to them in their communities where they live, work and go to school. We also wanted to do it in a way that is innovative and fun and gets people excited about it, especially younger people.”

The HPH COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus will hit the road for future mobile vaccination clinics scheduled as follows:

Kapolei High School – Monday, May 10

Campbell High School – Tuesday, May 11

Pearl City High School – Wednesday, May 12

Farrington High School – Thursday, May 13

Aiea High School – Friday, May 14

Radford High School – Monday, May 17

Moanalua High School – Tuesday, May 18

Kalani High School – Wednesday, May 19

Kaimuki High School – Thursday, May 20

St. Louis Schools – Friday, May 21

Castle High School – Tuesday, May 25

Second doses will be scheduled on-site when patients receive their first dose. Approximately 300 appointments will be available at each mobile vaccination clinic. When possible, walk-in vaccinations may be accommodated for people in the surrounding community.

The HPH COVID-19 Vax Squad will be back at each location approximately three weeks later to administer second doses for those who received their first dose at those locations.