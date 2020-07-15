The Statue of Liberty outside of New York-New York sporting a ‘Vegas Safely’ mask

LAS VEGAS (KHON2) — Lady Liberty on the Las Vegas strip was just spotted with a new look.
The Statue of Liberty outside of New York-New York is now sporting a ‘Vegas Safely’ mask.
