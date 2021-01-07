The Shops at Wailea to hold free drive-through COVID testing

File – A National Guard troop directs cars as a citizens are being tested by a healthcare workers at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, July 19, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

WAILEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available at The Shops at Wailea on Friday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants do not need insurance to qualify but must pre-register online to schedule a designated test time. This drive-through testing is being held in partnership with the County of Maui and Minit Medical and will use the BD-Veritor Antigen COVID-19 test.

Participants are asked to enter from the Makena-facing south parking lot entrance off Wailea Alanui Drive and exit through the north gate on the Kihei side of the lot.

Those getting tested must arrive at the test site during their designated time, remain inside their vehicles and wear a mask throughout the testing process.

To pre-register for a test, click here.

Call (808)-667-6161, ext. 7, if any issues are encountered during the pre-registration process.

This free testing will not be eligible for use in any pre-travel testing programs.