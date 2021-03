EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Salvation Army Kroc Center will host a food distribution for those in need during the pandemic on Thursday, Mar. 15.

The drive-thru event is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and will include fresh produce, protein, milk and more for about 500 families.

It will be open to the community on a first come, first served basis.

Participants are asked to have their car trunk open and clear upon arrival.

Masks are required.