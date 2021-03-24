The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii to hold food distribution

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Kroc Center, Kapolei. August 19, 2020.

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center Hawaii will be holding a drive-thru distribution event for approximately 500 families on Thursday, Mar. 25.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and will include fresh produce, protein, milk and more.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

It will be open to the community on a first come, first served basis.

Participants are asked to have their car trunk open and clear so the food distribution team can safely and efficiently place the items in the vehicle.

Masks are required.

For more details, visit Kroc Center Hawaii’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

President Biden marks Equal Pay Day with U.S. women’s soccer team

What symptoms should you look for after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Denny Stong, youngest victim in Boulder shooting, reportedly died trying to save others

Next round of stimulus checks to arrive as early as Wednesday

Queen's Medical Center opens second mass vaccination site

Weak trade winds, with an increase in showers expected for Oahu and Kauai

More Top Stories

Trending Stories