The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii to hold food distribution

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center Hawaii will be holding a drive-thru distribution event for approximately 500 families on Thursday, Mar. 25.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and will include fresh produce, protein, milk and more.

It will be open to the community on a first come, first served basis.

Participants are asked to have their car trunk open and clear so the food distribution team can safely and efficiently place the items in the vehicle.

Masks are required.

For more details, visit Kroc Center Hawaii’s website.