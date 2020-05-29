The return of Costco samples

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Costco members have something to look forward to, the return of samples.

The warehouse club stopped offering free samples of food items in March due to coronavirus concerns. The samples are often popular among its member.

Costco’s CFO Richard Galanti said on an earnings call Thursday, May 28, that those samples are coming back in mid-June — but wouldn’t say exactly how.

He did say it won’t be like the old way where members were allowed to pluck the samples from a tray.

It’s also unclear how shoppers will be able to eat that free food.

Costco requires everyone in its warehouses to wear masks.

