‘The recession was a cakewalk compared to this’: Martin & MacArthur struggles amid pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to the delay in reopening tourism, 17% of more than 450 businesses surveyed across the state said they will not survive the pandemic, according to the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Research Organization at UH.

On top of the lack of visitors, many Oahu businesses are now forced to completely close up shop again because of Oahu’s second stay-at-home order.

One of the many businesses impact is Martin & MacArthur.

“John Martin started the company back in 1961 with the idea of creating gracious furniture that would be fit for monarchs,” said Martin & MacArthur CEO Michael Tam.

Over the years, the company became known for its exquisite handmade koa wood furniture.

“So he chose to use koa wood, but not just any koa wood. It had to be koa wood from dead or fallen trees, and we’re continuing to use only koa wood from dead or fallen trees now,” Tam explained.

Tam and his partner took over the company in 2008. At the time, they had no idea the economy was heading towards trouble.

“Suddenly, all around us, within within months, businesses were having trouble, going out of business. People weren’t able to spend anymore, and the recession was in,” Tam said.

Similarly to 2020, the recession forced Martin & MacArthur to evolve. The company created smaller, more affordable pieces like rings, watches and boxes for customers to purchase.

Just like in 2008, the company is having to adapt again. Now it is relying on online sales to carry them through these difficult times.

“What we’re finding is that our social media and our e-commerce has really strengthened and grown during the pandemic,” Tam said.

Looking back on the company’s nearly 60 years in business, Tam said there has never been a time that has tested the company as much as the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no harder period of time that Martin & MacArthur has ever experienced, and frankly, the recession was a cakewalk compared to this.” Michael Tam, CEO of Martin & MacArthur

Currently, all Martin & MacArthur retail locations are closed.

The continual push back of tourism to Hawaii has been brutal for business, according to Tam.

Tam was honest, admitting that 80 out of 90 employees had to be furloughed.

Closing down retail locations is not being considered, but it’s not off the table either.

“At this point, we’re not looking at any of them closing, but we will make the smart business moves to do so because we here to survive,” Tam stated. “If that means surviving with a tighter collection of stores, we will do that.”

Despite everything, Tam said he is confident Martin & MacArthur will continue its legacy beyond the pandemic.

“We will get through this. I know it. It’s going to be challenging, and it’s not as easy, but we will get through it.”

To shop Martin & MacArthur’s collection, click here.

