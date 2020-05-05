Live Now
KHON2 News at 5

The Queen’s Medical Center removes COVID-19 screening tents at Punchbowl

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center is removing its screening triage tent outside its Punchbowl location.

The hospital will still be screening patients but with fewer people needing the service, operations have moved indoors.

Since the tent was put up on March 12 about a thousand people were screened there.

A triage tent will remain up at Queen’s West Oahu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Thursday

77° / 66°
Few showers
Few showers 40% 77° 66°

Friday

78° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

Trending Stories