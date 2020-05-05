The Queen’s Medical Center removes COVID-19 screening tents at Punchbowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center is removing its screening triage tent outside its Punchbowl location.
The hospital will still be screening patients but with fewer people needing the service, operations have moved indoors.
Since the tent was put up on March 12 about a thousand people were screened there.
A triage tent will remain up at Queen’s West Oahu.
