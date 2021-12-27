The Queen’s Health Systems extends COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours due to increase in COVID cases

File – Queen’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic sign outside of the soft launch at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. (The Queen’s Health Systems photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems extends the hours of its COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This week at the Blaisdell, the clinic will run Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At Queen’s West, the clinic is from Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At Queen’s North Hawaii on Wednesday from 7 to 11 for those 12 years and older, and from noon to 4 p.m. for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Walk-ins are welcomed at the Blaisdell, Queen’s West and Queen’s North Hawaii.

At Molokai General Hospital, the Queen’s vaccination clinic is from Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. by appointment only by calling 808-553-3121.

Queen’s says it’s seen an increased demand for vaccinations over the last few days.

“I think the numbers are scaring some people,” said Mary Bedell, Queen’s Medical Center director of vaccination clinics. “I think there’s a lot of COVID out there. I think it’s highly contagious. I think we have a lot of holidays that we just went through Thanksgiving and Christmas. I think people are seeing the high case count and they want to protect themselves with the booster.”

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Queen’s also has a COVID-19 Infoline (808-691-2619) for services at Queen’s.