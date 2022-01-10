The Queen’s Health Systems continues extended vaccination hours at Blaisdell

File – Queen’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic sign outside of the soft launch at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. (The Queen’s Health Systems photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) –COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours at the Blaisdell Pikake Room will continue to be extended according to The Queen’s Health Systems announcement on Monday, Jan. 10.

Vaccinations are available by appointment and walk-in from 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Except on Sundays and Tuesdays.

For more information or to make an appointment log on to covid.queens.org/vaccine or call 808-691-2222.

Vaccines are available at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.

Vaccines are available at Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital on Wednesdays and Fridays those 12 years and older from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and for those 5-11 years old from noon – 4 p.m.

Vaccines are available by appointment only at Molokai General Hospital from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. At 808-553-3121 ext. 0.

In a statement Queen’s reported it has administered more than 378,000 vaccinations across its health system.

Queen’s previously announced on Dec. 27, 2021 that it extended the vaccine clinic hours due to an increase in COVID cases.