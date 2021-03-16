The Queen’s Health Systems administers its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems reached hit a milestone on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Bonnie Tam Hoy of Hawaiʻi Kai received the 100,000th dose at the vaccination clinic at The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl.

Tam Hoy said even though she was nervous, the process was easy.

“Everybody should come,” said Tam Hoy. “I have friends that were having second thoughts about it. But I encourage everyone to come on down. It’s so easy, and so we can travel again.”

Queen’s was the first health care organization in Hawaiʻi to receive and administer the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020.

Queen’s is currently offering vaccines to people 65 years of age and older, those with high risk medical conditions, and select groups of essential workers. Visit covid.queens.org