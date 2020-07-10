The New Normal: Healing bodies while staying safe at Jaco Rehab

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you’re recovering from a sports injury or an accident, physical therapy can play a major role in your recovery.

But in the midst of the pandemic, the way therapists go about their business has changed. With four separate clinics across Oahu, the physical therapists at Jaco Rehab see well over one hundred of patients every day. But before they even step inside the clinic, there are some new steps to ensure everybody’s health and safety.

“First things first we get your temperature check,” says Physical Therapy at Jaco Director Rehab Cat Culver. “So when people come into the clinic assuming they’re not doing telehealth–first things first, we take their temperature. And before they even come in, we do pre-screening questions to see if you’ve had symptoms or been in contact with anybody that tested positive.”

Once your temperature is taken, it’s off to the sink where both the client and the therapist wash their hands.

“We’re doing the 20-second hand wash, saying happy birthday,” said Culver. “Both parties–the patient and the therapist–wash their hands before and after the session.”

Culver has enjoyed her career as a Doctor of Physical Therapy for the past 10 years. While personal health and safety has always been a concern, she says the stakes and the protocol are now higher than ever.

“We’ve been sanitizing with hospital-grade cleaning equipment. Anytime somebody uses a piece of equipment, it gets sanitize instantly and we put them back for the next person to use. We’re very conscious of it. We are definitely making an effort to space out our tables and socially distance the tables are 6 feet apart if not more. We’ve moved our schedules around so we have a limited amount of therapists that are here at one time,” said Culver.

Culver and other therapists have a new way to treat their patients–physical therapy, done virtually.

“So now telehealth physical therapy is now covered by most insurances. So we’re able to help patients from the comfort of their own home using the computer. We basically do everything that we would normally do without the hands-on component and get people better that way. We can see everything that we would normally see in the clinic it’s just virtual. We would have the patient take us through the range of motion. We review home exercise programs to see if they’ve progressed and sometimes it’s even beneficial because we see their home environment and the things that challenge them in their day-to-day life.”

And it’s enjoying a quality day to day life that provides Culver and the others the fuel they need to keep going.

“This career is the most rewarding career,” she said. “I could ever imagine. To be able to provide this care during these times it’s so important. We’re really grateful that we get to do what we do to make a difference in people’s lives.”

