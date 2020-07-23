The New Normal: Grabbing groceries without going to the store

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pandemic has altered many aspects of daily life, including grocery shopping.

While many people are choosing to spend more time at home to avoid spreading the virus, getting groceries can’t be avoided.

However, now there are more options when it comes to grabbing groceries.

“I tried to order grocery delivery and it took forever,” said Eric Chu, one of the owners of the Panda General Store.

Chu said out of frustration at the beginning of the pandemic, he decided to create his own online grocery store.

Andrew Tran is another owner of the Panda General Store. Tran said the online grocery store has taken off over the last few months.

“Basically, a consumer can go online, they can order, they can pick their own items and build their own carts and get [their groceries] delivered to their homes,” Tran said.

The Panda General Store’s products range from fresh fruits and vegetables to meats and other unique local food items.

“The thing about us is we offer same-day delivery islandwide. So anywhere on the island from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” Tran said.

Customers can also asked for contactless delivery if they prefer.

There are other options for those who don’t want to cook and go to the grocery store.

The Kau Kau Box was designed for individuals or families who want pre-made set meals.

“For each bag, pop it in boiling water for 10 minutes or in the microwave for two to three minutes, and then you have this amazing food that quite honestly, I would not be able to cook myself,” Kau Kau Box founder Kat Lin-Hurtubise said.

Lin-Hurtubise runs an event planning company. When the pandemic hit Hawaii, business dried up.

“I get chicken skin about that because to me, I would wake up in the morning and I would just be like, ‘What can we do to get work for people?’” Lin-Hurtubise said about how she came up with the idea of starting Kau Kau Box.

Kau Kau Box was born to help support local foods, employees and those who don’t want to go into a grocery store during a pandemic.

“Is it keeps our full-time staff employed, and it helps our on-demand hospitality professionals get work because now they’re hospitality drivers for Kau Kau Box,” she explained.

Each Kau Kau Box is set and different every week. It consists of 12 pre-made meals, and it includes fresh, local eggs, fruit and vegetables.

Lin-Hurtubise said she’s noticed that a lot of families are opting to get their food without having to leave their homes.

“The first box that we did, I think we had maybe 20 or 30 customers, and then all of a sudden that blossomed into one hundred and now it’s hundreds of boxes,” she said about the success of Kau Kau Box.

Lin-Hurtubise said she believes the demand for this new way of getting groceries will stick around for years to come.

“We’re also getting our customers that are saying, ‘Please don’t go away after this pandemic goes away,’ and we said, ‘No!’ I mean, we love, I love serving people, so I want to keep this going,” she said.

