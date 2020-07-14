The New Normal: Going to the hair salon

Haven’t made a trip to a hair salon or barbershop since they have reopened for business? Prepare for changes.

After months of staying closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Governor David Ige allowed Oahu hair salons, barber shops and nail salons to reopen for business in June.

Since then, businesses are required to adhere to new safety protocols.

At Style Loft Hair Studio, located on Kapiolani Boulevard, reservations are required. Walk-in appointments are no longer accepted.

When you make your reservation, a “Certification of Health” form must be filled out.

Once you arrive at the salon for your appointment, you’ll notice a sign plastered at the door informing customers that face masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times.

“It’s a challenge every day with clients having their masks on and working around the strap,” said hair stylist Kevin Lee.

Customers are asked to wait outside for their stylist, and an employee will conduct a non-contact digital temperature check to ensure you’re not sick.

Once you’re cleared, an employee will instruct you to put on hand sanitizer before meeting your stylist.

Dressing rooms are closed; an employee will hand the client a smock to wear. Self-serve amenities, such as magazines or candies, are no longer permitted.

Plastic barriers are placed between each stylist station and shampoo station to protect customers.

“We sanitize every station between clients, and we no longer double-book,” said Lee, meaning stylists now work on only one customer at a time.

New safety protocols require all tools and workstations must be disinfected for each client.

Note that hair salons and barbershops may have a different approach to the required COVID-19 safety protocols. It’s advised to contact each business to find out the new requirements prior to booking an appointment.