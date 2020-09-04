The New Normal: Dentists implement new protocols to keep offices COVID-free

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dentists across the state have implemented new safety protocols keep offices “COVID-free.”

At Smile Innovations Hawaii, patients are screened over the phone prior to making an appointment.

Dr. Cecile Sebastian said she and her staff want to make sure that patients have not traveled recently or have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Once a patient arrives for their scheduled appointment, they will notice that the waiting room is a thing of the past.

“Now, it’s pretty empty the whole time. We use the patient’s cars as their waiting room now,” Dr. Cecile Sebastian explained.

Patients must also be temperature checked before being escorted to a room.

“They then wash their hands, they do hand hygiene, and then they also rinse their mouth with will antibacterial mouth rinse,” Dr. Sebastian said.

To prevent droplets from reaching herself and her staff, Dr. Sebastian uses new technology during her appointments.

“So we have special machines that are located right by the patient’s mouth, which immediately suctions out the aerosols that come out of the patient’s mouth,” she explained.

Dr. Sebastian added that being a dentist during this pandemic puts her and her loved ones at a greater risk of getting coronavirus.

“My husband is a dentist as well. So there’s two of us and then our son stays with his parents who are in their 80s. So we’re very concerned about bringing anything to my in laws,” Dr. Sebastian said about her motivation behind all the safety protocols.

Rooms are sanitized in between each patient at Smile Innovations Hawaii.

The dental office also has a washer and dryer for staff to clean their clothes and personal protective equipment each day.

Dr. Sebastian said she believes that dental hygiene and preventative checkups are a key part of staying health amid this pandemic.

“But if the mouth is not healthy, then a lot of problems can occur from an unhealthy mouth. To me, that is the best way to prevent succumb[ing] to this virus is to keep yourself healthy by keeping your mouth healthy.”

