The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl resumes military burial services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Military burial services at Punchbowl will resume starting June 9.

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific halted committal services for families interring loved ones on March 23 because of the pandemic.

They were given the option to have direct interments without a service.

Those families will be contacted and asked if they would like to schedule a memorial service and military funeral honors.

THE LATEST ON KHON2