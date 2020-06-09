Live Now
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl resumes military burial services

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Military burial services at Punchbowl will resume starting June 9.

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific halted committal services for families interring loved ones on March 23 because of the pandemic.

They were given the option to have direct interments without a service.

Those families will be contacted and asked if they would like to schedule a memorial service and military funeral honors.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories