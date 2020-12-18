The Maui Pro surf competition will finish at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Pro will now finish up on Oahu, according to the World Surf League.

The remaining rounds of the surf competition will be held at Pipeline – the first time a women’s CT competition will ever be held at the venue.

The Maui Pro kicked off the 2021 championship tour last Tuesday, but a deadly shark attack halted the contest at Honolua Bay.