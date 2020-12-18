The Maui Pro surf competition will finish at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Pro will now finish up on Oahu, according to the World Surf League.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The remaining rounds of the surf competition will be held at Pipeline – the first time a women’s CT competition will ever be held at the venue. 

The Maui Pro kicked off the 2021 championship tour last Tuesday, but a deadly shark attack halted the contest at Honolua Bay.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories