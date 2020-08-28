The Korner Pocket Bar and Grill on the Big Island reopens after fixing COVID-19 violations

KEALAKEKUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Korner Pocket Bar and Grill on the Big Island was issued a red placard for violating COVID-19 regulations by the state Department of Health Food Safety Branch.

A complaint was made so the DOH did an inspection at the restaurant on Aug. 19.

The inspection showed one employee did not have a face covering; and there was not 6-feet spacing between tables. A warning letter was given to the owner, and the owner was given a copy of the regulations.

An inspection done on Aug. 24 showed two employees in the kitchen with out a face covering in the kitchen. That is when the red placard was given, and the restaurant required to close.

On Aug. 25, the restaurant had another inspection and passed. It was given a green placard and allowed to re-open.

