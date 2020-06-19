The Kauai District Health Office announces 1 new COVID-19 positive case, county total rise to 22

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai District Health Office was informed Thursday, June 18, of one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on the island of Kauai.

This brings the cumulative total for the county to 22, making this the first new case for the island since early April.

The new case is a male adult resident whose positive test results were received Thursday.

The Department of Health is conducting a case investigation and contact tracing. The patient will be in isolation for the duration of illness and all close contacts will be in quarantine. Both the case and the contacts will be monitored daily by the Department of Health.

“As the investigation has just begun, we do not yet have information about possible sources of infection, including whether or not there may have been travel-related exposure,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua‘i District Health Officer.

The new case emphasizes the need for the public to continue to heed emergency rules and recommendations to avoid exposure.

The Department of Health reported 18 new cases for the state on June 18. All new cases are from the Honolulu County. Kauai’s latest announcement is not included in Thursday’s state total.

