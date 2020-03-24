The Kahala Hotel & Resort temporarily suspends operations to prevent COVID-19 spread

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Kahala Hotel & Resort announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend operations starting March 24 to May 1 to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in Hawaii.

The Kahala Spa and wellness services, CHI Fitness Center, Hoku’s, Plumeria Beach House, The Veranda, retail stores, and other activities and services on property will also close until further notice.

All in-house guests will be given the option to stay through their scheduled check-out date or depart the resort without penalty.

Upcoming reservations from March 24 to May 1 will be canceled. Reservations for new arrivals will be accepted online starting May 1.

Guests with questions regarding their reservation may contact the resort at (808) 739-8888.