The job of leading the City’s proposed COVID-19 testing program has been reassigned

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The job of leading the City’s proposed COVID-19 testing program has been reassigned after the department director who had been spearheading the initiative was placed on paid leave.

Josh Stanbro, the City’s resiliency officer, will be taking over the duties formerly managed by Director Guy Kaulukukui.

“On the testing component, which Guy was leading, we’ve asked Josh Stanbro, our resiliency officer, to take this on,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “He was already working with Guy and he’s been reaching out to some of the other folks on this island who want to step up and do more testing.”

Kaulukukui has been put on paid leave after the filing of a civil lawsuit regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that date back to the 80s.

The Department of Enterprise Services is trying to roll out a widespread testing program that is currently on hold while it weighs various vendors and coordination with the State Department of Health.

