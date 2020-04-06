The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Maui County, Mayor Michael Victorino announced this morning.

“My heart is heavy with this tragic news,” Mayor Victorino said. “Mrs. Victorino and I offer our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and know that our community will also offer support and love during this difficult time.”

According to the Department of Health, the individual was an older male resident with underlying health conditions.

Mike Rembis, Chief Executive Officer of Maui Health, provided the following statement:

“We want to express our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends,” Rembis said. “We ask our community to continue to rally around each other in support, to respect our Mayor’s stay-at-home-orders, and adhere to guidelines for social distancing, handwashing and hygiene. We will continue to do our part and protect our patients and staff. “

“Our Maui County ohana is strong and we must support and protect each other,” Mayor Victorino said. “Everyone must stay home and only go out in public for essential purposes. Now is not the time for parties and gatherings. If you do have to leave home, make sure you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“We love this community and our county. I will be with all of you every step of the way through this pandemic, but we’re going to need everyone’s help to keep our families and loved ones safe.”