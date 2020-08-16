Inmates causing damage, setting fires as COVID-19 outbreak continues to strain OCCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The growing COVID-19 outbreak is adding strain at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

As of Sunday, Aug. 16, the Department of Public Safety reported that four more inmates and two more employees at the prison have tested positive for the virus. This brings the inmate case total to 170, and the employee case total to 30 at OCCC.

“Quarantine lockdowns, and cramped conditions, combined with the stress of the COVID-19 outbreak at OCCC translates to inmates becoming restless and agitated,” said a representative for the Department of Public Safety.

The department reported that two fires were started by inmates.

One happened on August 15 after lunch was served late. Employees immediately put out the fire. The department adds that another attempt to start a fire was made, but was unsuccessful.

Once meals were served, calm quickly resumed.

“There was no damage, injuries, or escalation evident,” said the department.

On August 16, Public Safety said inmates upset about quarantine lockdowns started a small fire in a common area of a housing module. The fire was extinguished quickly and there was no damage caused by the fire. Department officials added that two inmates damaged a toilet and lighting fixture, and sustained minor injuries during the damage.

Meanwhile, an adult corrections officer had some minor eye irritation from the fire extinguisher gas.

Forty inmates are temporarily relocated to an outside recreation area while the damage is being assessed and cleaned up.

The situation is under investigation and inmates found culpable will be criminally and administratively charged. All staff on duty are to be commended for effectively and professionally keeping the situation under control during these trying times. Hawaii Department of Public Safety

Latest Stories on KHON2