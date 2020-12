HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Cathedral of St. Andrew hosts The Festival of Christmas Lessons and Carols in Cars on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. And 7:30 p.m.

It’s a drive-in Christmas celebration. Bishop Fitzpatrick will lead the prayer, and cars can tune into a radio station to hear readings, prayers and music to sing along to.

The Cathedral of St. Andrew, Episcopal Diocese of Hawaii is located at 229 Queen Emma Square in Honolulu.