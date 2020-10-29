The 40th Hawaii International Film Festival will premiere at 3 drive-in locations on Oahu

The 40th Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) is hosting three drive-in cinema locations from Oct. 29 through Nov. 25 at Ala Moana Center, the Varsity Building in Moilili, and Windward Mall.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 40th Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) is hosting three drive-in cinema locations from Oct. 29 through Nov. 25 at Ala Moana Center, the Varsity Building in Moilili, and Windward Mall.

A $30 ticket will cover one vehicle with two adult passengers, and additional tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per child.

Guests must wear a mask at all times while they are outside of their vehicle, and cars must be parked at least six feet apart.

“This is a safe, fun, nostalgic way to enjoy some of the best HIFF40 films, local favorites, and family-friendly offerings as part of our November Festivities” bECKIE stocchetti, hiff Executive director

This year’s festival is being presented by Halekulani, Aloha Drive-In Movies and Kamehameha Schools.

The films will also be virtually screened, making it the first HIFF that is accessible to audiences across the U.S.

Artistic Director Anderson Le says the 40th HIFF is going to be extra special for Oahu residents.

“Because of the pandemic, HIFF has pivoted to an online streaming platform, but we also still want to retain the ‘magic of the movies’ by experiencing cinema on the big screen. ANDERSON LE, HIFF ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

The 40th HIFF is featuring new indie cinema hits with an emphasis on emerging filmmakers from Hawaii. There are over 90 films from around the world in this year’s festival.

For a full list of the films and information on how to purchase tickets, click here.

