‘That game was the last game we may ever play together’: Punahou and BYU’s Wil Stanley cherishes last Friday’s Stan Sheriff sellout

HONOLULU (KHON) — On Thursday morning, the NCAA announced that it would be canceling all of its winter and spring championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A week ago on March 5, then No. 2 BYU swept then No. 1 Hawaii at the Stan Sheriff Center. A night later, the Rainbow Warriors won a five-set thriller in front of a sold-out SSC crowd in what could be the last large public gathering on Oahu for the foreseeable future.

Reverse sweep COMPLETE. No. 1 #HawaiiMVB rallies to down No. 2 BYU 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 19-17. pic.twitter.com/73U3tMbVfI — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) March 7, 2020

On Thursday, the Cougars were set to travel for to Stanford for a Friday road match. After hearing Thursday’s shocking news, BYU senior setter and Punahou alum Wil Stanley exchanged direct messages on Instagram with Hawaii star Rado Parapunov. If last Friday’s match proves to be the final one of Stanley’s collegiate career, he takes solace in the fact that it took place at home.

“It’s funny, I was talking to Rado this morning actually, and we were just talking to each other through Instagram DM saying ‘Wow, that game was the last game we may ever play together,’” Stanley told KHON2. “We’re both seniors and it sucks how it’s my last game but to know that the last game I played in my collegiate career would’ve been in the Stan Sheriff Center and a sold out crowd in front of my friends and family, and to play a five-set match like that and give the fans of Hawaii a match like that, it’s little bittersweet but if I had to pick a game to go out on, I feel like that would definitely be the one.

“It was just a surreal moment, talking to Rado and how we could be done and our senior year is over. But we’re gonna go with it and see what goes on and what plays out and what goes on with the virus and what the NCAA ends up doing but we all got kind of caught off guard a little bit.”

Currently, BYU is 17-1 and the top-ranked team in the nation. For the season to be put to a screeching halt in this fashion certainly stings for the Cougars.

“You put in so much work in the offseason and you see how your work is showing. We’re winning games, we’re 17-1 and the No. 1 team in the country and you’re seeing all that hard work pay off,” Stanley said. “To kind of get that cut short from something that you can’t control, there’s no way that you thought this was going to happen, there’s no way the NCAA could have prevented it. It’s such an unbelievable to thing to happen but it’s important that people stay safe.”

If BYU’s season comes to an end, Stanley says he, along with others on the team, will fight to gain an extra year of eligibility.

“I think a lot of us are, I think we want to. At least for me, I feel like we have unfinished business,” Stanley said. “I was hurt last year and came back this year and didn’t get to finish it. To have that same thing happen to me again, it feels like I’m going to do what I can. I love BYU, I love the fans here. … I feel like I owe it to them to fight and see what I can do.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen. Anything can happen. If the opportunity comes around, I would take it 100 times out of 100 to give the fans at BYU another shot at a national championship.”

As a University, BYU is taking the same precautions as most other schools in the country as it prepares to transition into exclusively online classes. Stanley also noted that even the weight room is closed.

For now, the priority is to stay safe and see what happens from there.

“It’s just one of those things that never in a million years did you think something like this would happen. For it to happen the way that it did, it’s crazy and it’s another one of those things where it feels like it’s life and this like this are gonna happen and you just have to roll with the punches and take what you get,” Stanley said. “For sure it’s gonna be something I tell my kids about some day. It’s something you could tell somebody and they would never believe you if they never lived through it, so I think it’s definitely gonna be a great story someday.”