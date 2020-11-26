Thanksgiving tips for a safe holiday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thanksgiving is a time for family, but officials warn that gathering this year could spread the virus.

Paul Mauricio said his ohana has gathered at his house in Pearl City to celebrate Thanksgiving for decades. This holiday, things will be different.

“Everybody is kind of sad that there’s not going to be a regular Thanksgiving or holiday this year like there’s always been for the past 30-35 years,” Mauricio said.

“They understand, but first, they were like, ‘We can come and we can be social distanced.’ But I said, ‘No, it’s not going to be social distance. I know it.'” he explained.

Mauricio said they usually have anywhere from 15 to 30 family members over. Instead, it will be just him and his wife, Dorothy.

Though they will miss physically being with their kids and grandkids, Mauricio said there’s still much to be thankful for.

“Thanksgiving’s about being with family, everybody together. And that’s how it was supposed to be but you know, we just can’t do it right now. But the blessings I have are that everybody’s okay, everybody’s healthy,” Mauricio shared.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said limiting your Thanksgiving celebration to people you live with is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID.

“If you do have any other guests that are outside of your household, even other family members from a different house, do your best to wear a mask when you’re not eating and sit six feet apart,” Green said.

If you are gathering, groups are limited to five people. Officials also suggest having one person plate the food to limit exposure on serving utensils and if possible, have everyone eat outside.

“People should remember that, though there’s a lot of sacrifice this year. Keeping our numbers low means Christmas will be easier and safer,” Green said.

Thanksgiving is all about the two F’s–family and food. Just because you can’t physically be together doesn’t mean you can’t include them both in your celebration.

Alternative ways to enjoy the occasion include gathering virtually via Zoom or Facetime. You can coordinate online family games, a theme, decorations and even a special drink.

You can also do a potluck. Everyone can cook a dish, drop it at one person’s home. That person can split the meals for each member of the family and drop it off to everyone’s house. That way you can all share a meal together.

And if the relative you always watch football with on Thanksgiving isn’t a part of your household, you can watch the games with them virtually too.