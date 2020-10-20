Thanksgiving meal fundraiser supports job training program, meals for seniors at Lanakila Pacific

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thanksgiving may be more than a month away but a local non-profit is already talking turkey.

Lanakila Pacific is now taking orders for its turkey to go fundraiser.

For $120 you get a whole roasted turkey and all of the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

New this year because of the need to avoid large gatherings Lanakila is offering half-turkey meals for $85.

Meal pick up will be on Thanksgiving day.

Proceeds from the fundraiser support Lanakila Pacific’s assistance programs that provides job training and employment for people with disabilities and meals for seniors.

To place an order, visit www.lanakilapacific.org.

