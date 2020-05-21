‘Thank you for saving my life’: COVID-19 survivor thanks nurses during National Nurses Month

The month of May is being dedicated to honor nurses across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A coronavirus survivor wants to thank her team of nurses at Tripler Army Medical Center during National Nurses Month for saving her life.

Oahu resident Glenda Tucker spent 22 days in the hospital. She was on a ventilator for 12 of those days.

She was released from Tripler at the end of April. While she is still recovering, she said she is almost back to full health.

“I’m doing really well, a little bit short of breath, but other than that, I’m back in the groove,” Tucker said.

Tucker credits her team of nurses at Tripler Army Medical Center for getting her through some of the darkest days of her life.

“It’s not just that they were amazing, the expertise to pull me through near death, but they treated me like a queen,” she said.

Her team of registered nurses included First Lieutenant Sean Coolidge, Daniel Kim, and Andrea Jensen. Each one is passionate and dedicated to treating patients like family.

“You kind of have to be that strong presence for them, and you just reassure them, ‘Everything is going to be ok. You have a great team. There’s a lot of us here rooting for you, just keep fighting,'” First Lieutenant Sean Coolidge said.

Because of the coronavirus, patients can’t have visitors, so the nurses at Tripler Army Medical Center stepped up to the plate.

“We all take a bit of the patient, a bit of their troubles, their fears, their worries, and their concerns, but we try to lighten their load,” said registered nurse Daniel Kim.

“I think just talking to her all the time, telling her what we’re doing,” said Andrea Jensen about how she tried to comfort Tucker. “I just truly love interacting with people, talking with people, just really being there and especially and advocating for my patients, that’s extremely important to me as a nurse.”

Tucker said her nurses did more than just keep her company.

“They shared their personal lives with me. They were even combing and braiding my hair,” she said. “They showed me love, and I know they didn’t have to do those things. They became like sisters to me and brothers… constantly giving me motivational words,” Tucker explained how the staff at Tripler went above and beyond.

For these nurses, helping patients like Tucker gets them up every morning.

“Being able to be there for someone, especially through their darkest times… especially if you’re in the ICU, and you’re intubated and sedated, some people don’t walk away from that, and so it’s really great for us too to see somebody who did walk away,” First Lieutenant Sean Coolidge said.

Glenda Tucker has a message for her nurses.

“Thank you for saving my life.”