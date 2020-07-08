Texas visitor arrested for violating quarantine on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Texas man has been arrested on Kauai for violating quarantine.

Police say Chris Coleman arrived on the island on July 4, and was informed by police and staff at the Hilton Garden Inn Wailua bay of the quarantine rules.

At some point during his stay, police were called after Coleman got into an argument with hotel staff. He was reminded again of the rules.

Coleman asked hotel staff to call him a taxi, and they refused. Coleman became belligerent.

Police arrested him. He remains in custody on $1,000.

THE LATEST ON KHON2