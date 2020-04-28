Testimony accepted on Haiku Stairs at BWS meeting

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
haiku-stairs-stairway-to-heaven_176134

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply will be hearing testimony Monday as it considers the future of the Haiku stairs.

The trail remains very popular with hikers despite being illegal.

Earlier this year the board said it preferred to simply remove the stairs.
The April 27 meeting is at 5 p.m.

There will be no in-person testimony but you can still weigh in by phone.

People can also testify by video conference from the lobby of the main offices at 630 South Beretania.

TESTIMONY
Telephone testimony will be accepted during the meeting at (808) 748-6040. Callers will be placed in a queue and brought up to testify one at a time.

Video Conferencing testimony will be accepted during the meeting. A station will be set up in the lobby of the main offices at 630 S. Beretania St. Testifiers can show up, sign in, and will be brought in one at a time to testify via video. All testifiers must wear a mask while on BWS premises or they will not be allowed in the building. Mayor’s Emergency Order 2020-07.

In-person testimony will not be accepted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 80° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 67°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 78° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

Trending Stories