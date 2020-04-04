Territorial Savings Bank waives ATM fees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Territorial Savings Bank announced that from Friday, April 3 to June 30, 2020, it will waive ATM fees to provide more accessibility to customers and non-customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Territorial Savings Bank customers may now use any bank’s ATMs without incurring a fee from Territorial Savings Bank. American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Central Pacific Bank, First Hawaiian Bank and Hawaii National Bank will waive their fees for any Territorial Savings Bank customer using their ATMs.

Territorial Savings Bank will allow all members of the public including non-customers, to use ATMs without incurring a fee. Non-customer should check with their financial institution to see if they will incur a fee from their bank or credit union.

The Bank also announced it will temporarily close seven of its branches, effective Tuesday, April 7, 2020 to protect its customers and employees. The branches that will close are: Aina Haina, Kalihi, Kapahulu, Kapolei, Waipio, Pearl City and Kihei. ATMs continue to be available at these locations.

All other Territorial Savings Bank branches will remain open during regular banking hours, Monday through Friday, with the first hour reserved for kupuna and those most at risk from COVID-19. Saturday banking hours have been suspended until further notice. Customers may utilize online banking, mobile banking and touch tone phone banking services as non-contact options.

Territorial Savings Bank began in 1921 offering home loans and savings accounts to the people of Hawaii. Today, with 29 branches on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai, Territorial Savings Bank offers an array of residential mortgage loans and retail and business checking and savings accounts. Learn more at www.territorialsavings.net.