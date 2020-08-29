Temptation Island production on Maui back on

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A controversial project on the Valley Isle is back on.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino announced Friday afternoon, the reality show Temptation Island has been given the green light to shoot its third season at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort.

Production is set to start on September 8. The production crew would be required to get tested three days before arriving here, then several times after they land, and they will not be allowed to leave the resort.

Officials say that it would provide more 100 jobs to local film industry folks, as well as resort workers.