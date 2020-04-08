Teddyʻs Bigger Burgers donating 100 meals to Queenʻs Medical Center staff caring for Covid-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Teddyʻs Bigger Burgers will be donating 100 meals to Queenʻs Medical Center this Friday for their hard-working staff caring for COVID-19 patients. Each meal will include a 1/3-lb Big Burger, fries, and a bottle of water. The owners, despite struggling like every other Hawai‘i restaurant as a result of the current crisis, still wanted to do something to help and show their appreciation to the medical community.

“We are so grateful to all of the healthcare workers and volunteers out there who are risking their lives, working long hours, and spending precious time away from their own families, we knew we had to do something,” said Matt Stula, Director of Operations. “We hope this small gesture will provide even a moment of pleasure and enjoyment to the people we are feeding. They are our heroes.”

Teddyʻs Bigger Burgers may expand their donation effort to become an ongoing project and include other hospitals and first responders, as well.

“Weʻre just trying to do what we can during this difficult time, and sincerely thank our employees and customers for hanging in there with us! Please stay safe,” added Stula.