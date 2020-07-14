Teachers union reaches agreement with DOE on distancing of students in classrooms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) reached a resolution with Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto on the distancing of students in classrooms.

Those schools that wish to configure their spaces at less than six feet of physical distance will be required to seek approval.

The resolution finalized today includes the following:

All meeting spaces, including classrooms, where students, staff, and/or other individuals gather will be configured to allow a physical distance of at least six (6) feet of separation.

If a school seeks to configure meeting spaces at less than six (6) feet of physical distance, they must receive approval via submission of a contract exception no later than Tuesday, July 21.

no later than Tuesday, July 21. Requests for contract exceptions will be reviewed and approved by a joint committee made up of two (2) representatives appointed by the HSTA and two (2) appointed by the HIDOE. Both sides of the committee must approve any exception.

