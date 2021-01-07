Teachers are cautiously optimistic as students begin hybrid learning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Public schools resumed classes on Tuesday, Jan. 5, following winter break. All public schools are returning to blended learning models, according to Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. Teachers said, they are excited but also concerned to have kids back in the classroom.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Teachers are hoping for a fresh start now that 2021 has arrived, but remain cautious as they continue to navigate the unpredictable learning environment created by the pandemic.

Victoria Pescaia is a teacher at Waialua High and Intermediate.

“There’s a sense of optimism of having the kids come back,” Pescaia said.

She said, they are excited to resume in-person classes.

“For photography (class), I’ve got my students and I made like a little filmstrip with their pictures to welcome them back,” Pescaia said.

They are taking precautions at the same time.

“This first week is all virtual for everybody because we were anticipating a little bit of a surge with the holidays and people getting together. So and then we’re gonna bring the kids back slowly. So middle school will come back next week, and then High School,” Pescaia explained.

Kalani High School teacher Brooke Nasser said, students there are already back on campus for hybrid learning.

“It was so awesome to see them and talk to them. And I was reminded why I love teaching, because this is teaching,” Nasser said, gesturing as if someone were standing in front of her.

But she added that there are still health concerns .

“The challenge this quarter for me as a teacher, number one, is ensuring that my students feel safe and comfortable. I have students who are really excited to get back and I have students who are very concerned and worried. And so I have to solve that problem,” Nasser explained.

Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said, since Hawaii is still in the middle of a global pandemic — safety is a priority while providing interactions needed for mental well-being.

“All of our principals and teachers, our partners, our parents are working together. We are certainly optimistic about creating more opportunities for students to have interactions with one another and with their teachers. To the greatest extent we can provide those simple in-person interactions, that’s going to be important.”

All public schools are following various levels of hybrid learning, which requires kids to rotate between on-campus and distance learning on designated days. Kishimoto said, there are options if a family has circumstances that make distance learning difficult, .

“We have learning hubs at all of our schools. So yes, parents, as long as they have coordinated with the school, if they don’t have a internet access, that’s really the priority at home, then they can drop their child at school. There’s an assigned time, this is an assigned location and they have staff that monitors as we have more spaces open up in classrooms with the teachers for in-person learning, then they’ll start to drop their kids off for the classroom as opposed to the Learning Hub,” she explained.

Kishimoto said, the Department of Education (DOE) has a plan to rollback to full distance learning in the event of another spike in cases of COVID-19 locally.

“We’re following what’s happening with the surge. We’re also following what’s happening with the new strains that we see in the UK and now starting to see in other places,” Kishimoto said. “And so we’re looking at what does that mean for Hawaii?”

She said, the DOE is watching and learning about what works or does not work in other areas since there is usually a delay before anything reaches Hawaii.

“We’re learning collectively. We care about all of our kids across the globe and we’re working and sharing information together,” Kishimoto said.