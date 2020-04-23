Target Workers Unite is planning a sick-out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Target workers are planning a sick-out for May 1st.

Organizers say they don’t have enough protection on the front lines of COVID-19 and want to draw attention to the health risks they face every day.

A group called Target Workers Unite claims that the company is only taking half measures to protect them against the virus. Target has reduced store hours and supplied masks to workers, but they aren’t required to wear them.

In a statement, the company says it is important that Target team members feel comfortable sharing their concerns.