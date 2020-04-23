1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

Target Workers Unite is planning a sick-out

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Target workers are planning a sick-out for May 1st.

Organizers say they don’t have enough protection on the front lines of COVID-19 and want to draw attention to the health risks they face every day.

A group called Target Workers Unite claims that the company is only taking half measures to protect them against the virus. Target has reduced store hours and supplied masks to workers, but they aren’t required to wear them.

In a statement, the company says it is important that Target team members feel comfortable sharing their concerns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

79° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Friday

78° / 66°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 78° 66°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

Trending Stories