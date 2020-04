HONOLULU (KHON2) — Target and Walmart will now begin limiting the number of people in its stores at any given time.

Changes for both go in effect on April 4.

Walmart says that stores will allow no more than five customers for each one thousand square feet — that’s about 20 percent of a store’s capacity. Once a store reaches capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “one-in, one-out” basis.

Target says that it will monitor store traffic and that occupancy limits will vary by location.