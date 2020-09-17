Target Hilo sees “multiple” COVID-19 employee cases

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Target store in Hilo, which is located on Makaala Street.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Company officials did not confirm how many had tested positive, but did say that the store “has experienced multiple team member positive cases of the coronavirus.”

Target said that these team members went in quarantine and that they will be paid while they’re on leave.

Company officials said that the store was deeply cleaned and sanitized.

Here’s the full statement that Target provided to KHON2:

We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we’ve been notified that our Hilo store on Makaala Street has experienced multiple team member positive cases of the coronavirus. We’ve communicated directly with these team members, who went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines. We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time. After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We have notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly. Target

Latest Stories on KHON2