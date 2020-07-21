Tapas Waikiki shut down for 24 hours for violating emergency order

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Another bar was shut down for 24 hours for violating Mayor Caldwell’s emergency order.

According to the Honolulu Liquor Commission, it received a complaint Saturday night that Tapas Waikiki was not observing social distancing rules.

When investigators got there, the bar was very crowded with more than 100 customers inside. A majority of them were not wearing face coverings.

The maximum capacity of the establishment is 75.

Honolulu police were called in to help close down the bar, and Tapas was cited by the liquor commission.

