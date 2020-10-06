Tanioka’s Seafood and Catering in Waipahu reopens Oct. 14

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — If you’ve been missing your fix of fried chicken and poke from Tanioka’s, there’s good news.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

They’re reopening!

In a social media post on Monday, Oct. 5, the popular poke spot announced they’ll be back in business starting Wednesday, Oct. 14

It’ll be open only Wednesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for walk-ins, and until 3 p.m. for curbside pickup.

Tanioka’s had closed temporarily last month citing slow business due to the stay-at-home orders.

It’s owner tells us that they’re also accepting the $500 Hawaii restaurant card as payment.

Tanioka’s Seafood and Cateringis located at 94-903 Farrington Highway in Waipahu on Oahu.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories