Tanioka’s Seafood and Catering in Waipahu reopens Oct. 14

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — If you’ve been missing your fix of fried chicken and poke from Tanioka’s, there’s good news.
They’re reopening!
In a social media post on Monday, Oct. 5, the popular poke spot announced they’ll be back in business starting Wednesday, Oct. 14
It’ll be open only Wednesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for walk-ins, and until 3 p.m. for curbside pickup.
Tanioka’s had closed temporarily last month citing slow business due to the stay-at-home orders.
It’s owner tells us that they’re also accepting the $500 Hawaii restaurant card as payment.
Tanioka’s Seafood and Cateringis located at 94-903 Farrington Highway in Waipahu on Oahu.
