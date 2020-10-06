Tanioka’s Seafood and Catering in Waipahu reopens Oct. 14

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — If you’ve been missing your fix of fried chicken and poke from Tanioka’s, there’s good news.

They’re reopening!

In a social media post on Monday, Oct. 5, the popular poke spot announced they’ll be back in business starting Wednesday, Oct. 14

It’ll be open only Wednesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for walk-ins, and until 3 p.m. for curbside pickup.

Tanioka’s had closed temporarily last month citing slow business due to the stay-at-home orders.

It’s owner tells us that they’re also accepting the $500 Hawaii restaurant card as payment.

Tanioka’s Seafood and Cateringis located at 94-903 Farrington Highway in Waipahu on Oahu.

