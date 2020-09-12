Tanioka’s Seafood and Catering in Waipahu closes temporarily

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Tanioka’s Seafood and Catering in Waipahu is closing temporarily.

Sunday, Sept. 13 is the last day.

The company posted that it is because of the stay at home order.

