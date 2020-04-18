Takeout liquor sales allowed during Stay at Home Order

HONOLULU – Hawaii Governor David Ige signed the attached Executive Order (No. 20-04) that authorizes liquor licensees to sell unopened beer, unopened wine, or pre-packaged cocktails with food for pick up, delivery, take out, or other means to be consumed off the licensed premises.

The Executive Order also authorizes the Honolulu Liquor Commission to waive, suspend, or postpone any deadlines or administrative procedures as it relates to licenses or classes.

“The Honolulu Liquor Commission appreciates the temporary relief provided to our licensees by the Governor’s Executive Order,” said Franklin Don Pacarro, Jr., Liquor Control Administrator of the Honolulu Liquor Commission. “The ability to provide unopened alcohol products with takeout food orders makes practical sense, with no appreciable negative impact to the health and safety of the community.”

This Order is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 30.

The Honolulu Liquor Commission office is closed to comply with the Mayor’s Stay at Home Order. Individual Permits A, B, C, D are being accepted by email. The office is scheduled to re-open on Friday, May 1. Please continue to visit honolulu.gov/liq for updated information.