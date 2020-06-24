Take a survey by June 26 to help the Dept. of Transportation and possibly win an Amazon gift card

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation is asking Hawaii residents to fill out a survey to collect commuter information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. This is part of a nationwide survey conducted by the Association for Commuter Transportation and Center for Transportation Demand Management.

“Results from the survey will provide important information to transportation providers, policymakers, and employers on how to meed the needs of commuters,” the DOT website says.

The survey takes a few minutes to complete, and submissions received by June 26 will qualify to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards.

To take the survey, click here or go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ACTcovidHawaii.