T-Rex spreads cheer at Longs Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kaneohe woman tried to have fun while shopping for essentials at the Longs Drugs in Kaneohe.
Lori williams sent KHON2 the video and said that her friend inside the costume, just wanted to spread some laughs.
While it might not be considered official personal protection equipment, you could argue that the T-Rex costume does provide some protection for your face, but you might have a hard time washing your hands with those tiny arms.
