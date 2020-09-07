T-Mobile looks to close digital divide, offers free internet access through school districts

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — T-Mobile launched a project that aims to bring free internet to millions of student households nationwide.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The company announced that it’s partnering with school districts across the country to provide this service.

Project 10Million gives eligible households 100GB of data per year and a FREE mobile hotspot for 5 years.

Participating school districts have the option to apply the value of the free program, up to $500/year per student, towards additional data plans based on student needs.

For more information about Project 10Million, or to sign up a school district for the program, go to t-mobile.com/p10m.

Latest Stories on KHON2