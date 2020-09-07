T-Mobile looks to close digital divide, offers free internet access through school districts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — T-Mobile launched a project that aims to bring free internet to millions of student households nationwide.
The company announced that it’s partnering with school districts across the country to provide this service.
Project 10Million gives eligible households 100GB of data per year and a FREE mobile hotspot for 5 years.
Participating school districts have the option to apply the value of the free program, up to $500/year per student, towards additional data plans based on student needs.
For more information about Project 10Million, or to sign up a school district for the program, go to t-mobile.com/p10m.
