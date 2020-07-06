HONOLULU (KHON) — T-Mobile announced 27 more layoffs today at two Honolulu locations: 3375 Koapaka Street and 745 Fort Street. The layoffs include one manager and 26 specialists.
In June, 4 employees were laid off in Waipahu and Honolulu locations.
The layoffs are permanent, and none of the employees were part of a union.
- Drive-thru testing at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on July 11
- T-Mobile lays off 27 workers in two Honolulu locations
- Lawmakers urge studies on how trauma, post-traumatic stress impacts police officers’ use of force
- California woman who made racist remarks in video faces separate charge
- Mexican residents want stronger border restrictions on Americans as coronavirus cases rise