T-Mobile lays off 27 workers in two Honolulu locations

This photo taken Thursday, July 27, 2017, shows T Mobile sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

HONOLULU (KHON) — T-Mobile announced 27 more layoffs today at two Honolulu locations: 3375 Koapaka Street and 745 Fort Street. The layoffs include one manager and 26 specialists.

In June, 4 employees were laid off in Waipahu and Honolulu locations.

The layoffs are permanent, and none of the employees were part of a union.